Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun), external

