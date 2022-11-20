C﻿raig Gordon may be Scotland's number one, he may have just made his 700th senior appearance in between the sticks but he doesn't boast the most saves in the Scottish Premiership this season outright...

S﻿haring the stage with Gordon is County shot-stopper, Ross Laidlaw.

W﻿ith 51 saves, alongside the Hearts 'keeper, they lead the way during this league hiatus.

L﻿aidlaw has played every minute for Malky Mackay's side this campaign, conceding 26 goals and keeping four clean sheets.