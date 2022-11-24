Belgium playmaker Leandro Trossard has spoken to Albion Unlimited about his World Cup hopes having featured from the bench in their opening 1-0 win over Canada.

"I﻿ think if you ask any player what you would rather win, everyone would go for the World Cup as I think it is the biggest you can achieve, only every four years, so there are not many you can play in. So I'm really looking forward to be there," Trossard told the podcast.

"I﻿ would just love to score there. It would be a big achievement for me."

T﻿rossard's form has been eye-catching this season, as has his adaptability since joining the Albion.

H﻿is versatility prompted podcast debate on where his best position is, with former striker Warren Aspinall pointing to Trossard scoring "a lot of goals" when in wing-back role.

B﻿BC Radio Sussex's Albion commentator Johnny Cantor said: "He﻿ seems to score more goals when he's in a wider position. We've seen the heat maps of him scoring goals from the left side of the area.

"I think as a wing-back he receives the ball earlier. I think that helps him as sometimes he can drift a bit out of games if he doesn't touch the ball. In latter stages of games it's a case of give him the ball and he seems to get better and better. That's why Albion finish games really well sometimes as he's at the centre of things.

"I﻿ think Roberto de Zerbi wants Welbeck to be his number nine and stretch play as a focal point. So it may be we see Trossard more often than not in that wide area for the Albion."

