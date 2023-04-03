Klopp on sackings, his situation and responding to Man City defeat

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's game at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He spoke about the departures of Graham Potter from Stamford Bridge and Brendan Rodgers at Leicester: "I think both clubs are not in spots where they would expect to be. I know them well – really good people and fantastic managers. It’s been a strange week."

  • Will it change what he expects from Chelsea?: "After a manager leaves, you don’t know. I’m pretty sure they will want to show a reaction. The line-up might change,[N'Golo] Kante and Mason [Mount] might play but we expect pretty similar to the last games."

  • On his own situation at Liverpool: "The elephant in the room is why I am still sitting here. I know I am here because of what I did in the past, not what we’ve done this season. I don’t like the fact I have to rely on that."

  • He expects a response to Saturday’s heavy defeat by Manchester City: "I’m really disappointed about us. We cannot just keep playing like we do from time to time but it happened so we have to find a way out."

  • Luis Diaz and Thiago remain out although the former may be in contention for the Arsenal game on Sunday. Klopp was unable to give any more team updates: "I have no clue who can line up as we want to give the boys as much time as possible to recover. There will be changes."

Sign up for Liverpool news notifications