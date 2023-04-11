Rangers great's contrasting views on current squad - gossip

Brian Laudrup, once of Rangers, is impressed by Ibrox midfielder Nicolas Raskin but has misgivings about the performances of Todd Cantwell, Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman in Saturday's defeat by Celtic. (Mail via Record, external)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says Ibrox manager Michael Beale must adopt the same tactical approach against Celtic in this month's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Record), external

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas criticises Rangers' focus, saying it should be on winning the Scottish Cup not complaining to the Scottish FA after Saturday's Old Firm loss. (Express), external