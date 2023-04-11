Ben Chilwell said he wants to play his part in bringing "more smiles to the faces of the fans" after signing a contract extension with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old left-back has signed a further two-year deal, which keeps him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2027.

Since joining the club in 2020, Chilwell has made 80 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine goals.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract.

"We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."