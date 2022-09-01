Iroegbunam joins QPR on loan
Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old made his professional senior debut in claret and blue against Brighton in February.
QPR currently sit ninth in the Championship table.
Good luck to @Tim_Iro, who has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the 2022/23 season. 🤝— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 1, 2022
