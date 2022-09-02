Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Arsenal

Sutton's prediction: 2-3

This feels impossible to predict. Manchester United have won their past three games and Arsenal have started superbly.

Martin Odegaard went off injured in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa and he is a big player for them. Arsenal were far too good for Villa and if anything is lacking they were not quite ruthless enough, but Gabriel Jesus is big trouble for any defenders. He hassles and presses and has great quality.

It will be close. I like what Erik ten Hag has done in such a short space of time at Manchester United but I am going to jump on the Arsenal bandwagon. I've said 2-1 to the Gunners but my daughter said 3-2 and she wears the trousers, so 3-2 it is.

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-3

