Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Ange Postecoglou’s introduction to The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the catalyst for an atmosphere not seen here in a very long time and a new attacking style that brought a thrilling and deserved win over Manchester United.

The game was prefaced by protests against Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC over new ticket pricing and the sale of club record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich on the eve of the season.

It ended with joyous scenes and the new manager receiving a hero’s ovation as the front foot attacking style that is Postecoglou’s hallmark was fully in evidence in an impressive 2-0 victory.

New signing James Maddison revelled in the freedom afforded by Postecoglou’s approach while another summer acquisition, goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicario was also highly impressive.

In midfield Pape Matar Sarr not only scored the opening goal but played his part as Manchester United’s midfield were strictly second best but the game’s outstanding performer was another figure in the Spurs engine room, Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma was a star turn in the opening weekend draw with Brentford and produced again here, finally looking like the player Spurs thought they had bought from Brighton before the start of last season.

There is a long road ahead but the first steps under Postecoglou will have left Spurs supporters feeling optimistic and refreshed.