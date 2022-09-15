Uefa await report on Rangers playing national anthem

Uefa will await the official match delegate’s report before deciding whether to investigate Rangers for playing the national anthem before their Champions League defeat by Napoli.

In defiance of instructions from the governing body, the anthem was sung before kick-off at Ibrox on Wednesday to commemorate the death of the Queen.

UEFA has told the PA news agency that action will only be considered once it has received the necessary information from its match delegate.

A passionate rendition of the anthem followed a minute's silence at Ibrox that had been permitted by UEFA, who rejected requests from some clubs to play 'God Save the King'.

A vast silhouette of the Queen amid the colours of the Union Jack could be seen behind one of the goals before the game kicked off.