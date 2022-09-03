Analysis: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport reporter:

A tough day for Fulham, following an impressive start to the season and a positive win against in-form Brighton mid-week.

The Cottagers were not in the game in the first half, giving the ball away and not getting the basics right.

Were it not for Bernd Leno, the scoreline could have been blown out by half-time but the keeper was to thank for keeping Fulham in the game.

Alexander Mitrovic's late goal seemed to spark Marco Silva's side into life somewhat in the dying minutes of the match but not enough to find an equaliser.

It will be a tough ask for Silva's side to come back from this disappointing performance with a second lot of London rivals in the form of Chelsea next week.