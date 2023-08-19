McAvoy warns against letting 'intensity levels' drop

Frankie McAvoy says "it's massively important that the players keep the same intensity levels" from Thursday's victory over Rosenborg as his Heart of Midlothian side host Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The Edinburgh team pulled off a memorable 3-1 second-leg win over the Norwegians at Tynecastle to complete a 4-3 aggregate triumph and set up a Europa Conference League play-off against PAOK.

But, before they welcome the Greek side on Thursday, Hearts have a chance to progress to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals as they welcome Sunday's Championship visitors.

"Partick are a good team and they'll be coming here to try and get a scalp and get into the next round of the cup," head coach McAvoy said.

"This is a big game for us. We want to do our best in all the cups. We'll pick a team that hopefully can get us through against Partick."

Hearts strengthened their squad with the signing of defender Odel Offiah on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday and the 20-year-old could make his debut against the Glasgow side.

"The games are coming thick and fast," McAvoy added. "It might take four or five weeks before we get into our full fluidity.

"We're still looking at different combinations within the group, but we're delighted with the squad we've got."