Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Brentford (W5 D1), with their only failure to win in this run coming at home last season in the Premier League, a 3-3 draw.

London sides have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League away games against Newcastle –the Magpies had conceded at least once in each of their 12 such games before this, shipping 29 goals in total.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almirón has scored three goals in his last six Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 48 appearances. He’s looking to score in consecutive appearances in the competition for just the second time, previously doing so in July 2020.