McInnes on non-penalty, and targeting a cup

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup tie against Celtic on Sunday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Spoke passionately about last season's Viaplay Cup defeat to Celtic at Hampden, and remains adamant that his side should have had a penalty late on - "Nothing will change my mind that we should have had a penalty kick in the last minute of the game."

  • Admitted that Celtic were favourites and may well have won the game even if it had gone to extra-time, but is aggrieved that they didn't get the chance to take the eventual cup winners to extra time.

  • Wants Kilmarnock to back up the win against Rangers in the league and "show that there is a different side to us this season".

  • Believes that they are good enough to win a cup competition, and wants his players to believe the same - "If we can win this one it can set us up nicely for the rest of the competition."

SNS

Related Topics