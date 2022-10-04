Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea face AC Milan on Wednesday in a game which will see the new regime face their first big test.

After two fairly sleepy matches to start Graham Potter's spell as manager, tomorrow sees a whole new level of competition and atmosphere, with a night game at Stamford Bridge with knockout qualification likely resting on the result.

Milan are riddled by injuries, but they're still reigning Serie A champions and they have looked good this season despite their absences. They will present a huge challenge for Potter's team, who didn't look too impressive at the weekend despite the mini pre-season they were handed by their two postponements last month.

It will be interesting to see whether the coach sticks with the back four he used at the weekend, or whether we should get used to alternating systems game to game. There's also the question of how he deals with rotation.

A draw and a narrow win were not the "new manager bounce" we were hoping for and, while this is a long-term project, it still will need early momentum if it's ever to get off the ground.

A statement win tomorrow night would be the perfect start.