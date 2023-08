Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is training alone, boosting Manchester United's hopes of signing the 27-year-old, but the Red Devils must sell players first to raise funds for the transfer. (Mail, external)

Burnley and Granada are both keen on a deal to sign Manchester United's 20-year-old Spanish defender Alvaro Fernandez. (Mirror, external)

