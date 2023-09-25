We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Brentford and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Billy: So flat, our squad is very thin and there are way too many injuries yet again. Thomas Frank may be getting weary knowing he has taken the Bees as far as he probably can. All that said, Everton were due a win and the Bees were due a defeat at home. Still keeping the faith.

Jane: It was obvious from losing David Raya and Ivan Toney that this would be the result. You can't lose two key players, including a striker who gets the goals and a player who prevents us leaking goals!

James: Tonight is the first time I have considered that we might be in a relegation tussle. The performance was the worst of our time in the Premier League. If Ivan Toney was watching, he’ll be joining somewhere else in January.

Andy: Worrying result with no wins at home yet this season, after such strong home form last season. Injuries to key players are starting to bite, with Roerslev targeted and Wissa anonymous today. We really struggled with Everton's high press and always looked likely to make a mistake passing it around at the back.

Everton fans

Terry: Better and our confidence is growing. Let's accentuate the positives. Branthwaite and McNeil excelled in a good team performance. Put this alongside the Sheffield United game and we can see progress.

Dave: I’m absolutely delighted for the Blues. As a season ticket holder for 21 years, I’ve never seen the club in such disarray but the lads have done a great job here. Those who are calling for the manager's head, do me a favour and be quiet.

Rep: This has been coming. We were unlucky not to win the first two home games. We have created a lot of chances but today had that edge in front of goal. The young players, Branthwaite and Garner, were magnificent. Doucoure played as well as he ever has for us. Dominic coming on and scoring iced an already substantial cake.

Dennis: That was a fantastic performance from us. Apart from their goal, we dominated the game and probably should of had more. When they levelled, the heads didn't drop which, considering our season so far, could easily have happened. They just rolled up their sleeves and fought for the royal blue jersey. Our fans were immense once again.