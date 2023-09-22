New recruits 'not shy in giving opinions', says Taylor

Greg Taylor won’t shy away from being “one of the more vocal” Celtic players but says his new team-mates are beginning to find their voice.

The left-back, 25, is in his fifth year with Celtic and has seen plenty of change since his move from Kilmarnock, with nine new signings this summer alone.

"Probably because I am one of the longer servants at the club, I feel like I am one of the more vocal ones in the team,” said Taylor.

"But everyone plays their part, whether they are vocal or leading by example. When we are on the pitch, everyone is out there giving their all for the club.

"I enjoy it, I am not shy in chatting. But neither are guys like Ali Johnston as I am sure you well know.

"We have a good group. It is a young group but a lot of guys are not shy in giving their opinions. We just all want the same thing, that's for us to improve and continue to grow.

"Naturally I am loud but the more games you play, the more comfortable you feel and you grow in stature and people probably begin to respect your opinion a bit more. That happens.

"You have got guys like Cam (Carter-Vickers) who is more naturally quiet but the way he shows is in his performances.

"And we have boys who have come in and settled really well this year so I'm sure as time goes on they will begin to show their voice in the changing room as well."

Celtic visit Livingston on Saturday seeking to returning to winning ways after the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Feyenoord.

"The Champions League is the elite so you are pushing your body to the very limit but then of course you play Saturday and maybe a change of style, Livingston will be quite physical," added Taylor.

"That's another challenge, so it's just something you have got to deal with.”