St Mirren 2-2 Aberdeen: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

This was the worst Aberdeen have looked under Barry Robson. They started the game by constantly looking for the long ball, despite lacking a target man up front, but then when they tried to play the passing was loose.

The defence of MacDonald, Slobodan Rubezic, and Jack MacKenzie was unfamiliar and played like it. St Mirren ran amok.

Yes they have a massive second leg against Swedish champions Hacken to come on Thursday for a place in the Europa League group stage, but given they are guaranteed to have European football to Christmas regardless, they need to get to grips with three games a week.

Lots of new signings mean inevitable teething problems, but Aberdeen are winless in the league and cannot afford to keep dropping points.