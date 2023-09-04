The BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

John: How much do you think Kevin de Bruyne being injured will impact Manchester City this season?

"An injured Kevin de Bruyne will always be missed. I was in Athens when Pep Guardiola announced he would be missing for months and there was no disguising how upset he was.

"De Bruyne created 11 of Erling Haaland's 52 goals last season and is world-class, but if there is a squad that can cope, it is Manchester City.

"This gives someone as good as Phil Foden even more room to flourish and of course now they have added Matheus Nunes from Wolves, so while De Bruyne will be missed I think City will still be able to largely compensate for his absence."