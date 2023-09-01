He is not putting too much pressure on new signing Cole Palmer: "He is a fit for the project - a young, talented player. The most important thing is that he wants to come because he sees Chelsea as a place for him to be to improve his game. He has great potential but now needs to settle here and find his place, in London and in the team."

He is not expecting any further incomings on deadline day: "I think it is done. If something is going on, they will tell me after the press conference!"

On the possibility of Conor Gallagher leaving: "The reality is that we sign players and we sell players. Conor has shown great commitment to the club and we are very happy with him. He was captain two days ago against AFC Wimbledon. We hope he stays."

He is happy with the balance of his squad, if injured players are included: "Maybe I cannot say I am happy right now because there are plenty of players not available. When they are, I think we have good balance."

On Raheem Sterling not being called up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad: "All my players deserve the best but managers make their decision and I will not speak against that. We will push Raheem even more to try to convince the manager. I am sure he will work hard and this will be a motivation for him."

However, Pochettino is pleased that Levi Colwill received his first call-up to the senior squad: "I am not surprised. He is a big talent that can play in different positions. The quality is there and he is a great character too."