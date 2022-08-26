BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

Manager Robbie Neilson has given his reaction to Heart of Midlothian's Europa Conference League draw, which has placed them in Group A with Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir and RFS.

"It's going to be a real experience for us and for the fans as well," Neilson told BBC Scotland.

"We have aspirations to do well in the group stage and if we do well then hopefully we can progress. We have just got to have a go."

On Fiorentina, Neilson commented: "They need no introduction at all. We looked at the names that were in the draw and if you were going to pick one to play against it would probably have been Fiorentina.

"Not just the experience of going over there but to have a team of that calibre and history coming to Tynecastle on a Thursday night under the floodlights the place will be absolutely rocking.

"This is the reason you get European football. It's to play against these huge European teams. It will be a brilliant atmosphere for both games and the fans have earned it. Brilliant nights to look forward to."

And Neilson added: "My assistant Gordon Forrest knows a few guys [in Turkey] and they say [Basaksehir] are a very experienced team with a lot of internationals in them as well.

"We will be trying to find out a bit about [RFS] as they will be about us. Any of these teams at this level, it's going to be a tough game."