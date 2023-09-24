Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland at Ibrox

Job done, points in the bag for Rangers but performance levels will need to be way, way better.

This was far from vintage against an excellent Motherwell side offering composure, a strong game plan and a nice balance of threat and solidity. They came ever so close to an equaliser with Rangers increasingly ragged as the clock ticked on.

Injuries, fitness and a tight schedule are hampering options at Ibrox in terms of chopping and changing the starters up top. The result seems to be impacting fluidity in the final third.

That may come in time, but it still feels like Dessers and Lammers lack a little bit of confidence and quality at times. There's also another injury blow to contend with after Matondo limped off in the opening half.

The reaction from both sets of fans at full-time said it all.

The visitors were never overawed, stayed in the game but just couldn't find that one moment of execution to get on level terms. They certainly had the chances.