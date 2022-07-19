Anderson on target as Livingston edge out Carlisle in friendly
Livingston continued their preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season with a behind-closed-doors friendly win over Carlisle United in Largs.
Striker Bruce Anderson scored the only goal as temperatures soared in Ayrshire.
The Lions ran out 1-0 winners in Largs this afternoon in a closed door friendly match against @officialcufc.— Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) July 19, 2022
Bruce Anderson scored the only goal in a very warm encounter.
Best wishes to The Blues ahead of their @EFL League 2 campaign. pic.twitter.com/0pOMIhI7Dx
