Robson has 'no fears' Dons will be jaded in Paisley

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident his "fit, young and energetic team" can cope with a trip to in-form St Mirren this weekend following their European exertions.

The game in Paisley is sandwiched between the two legs of the Dons' Europa League play-off, with Robson's side having fought back for a 2-2 draw against Hacken in Sweden on Thursday night.

“Right away after the game my mind was on sitting there and watching St Mirren," said Robson.

"In my experience of doing it a lot of years under Derek [McInnes], and I did it a lot of years as a player with international and European football, so I know the demands of it.

"But if you’ve got a good mentality it helps you a lot. We know St Mirren will be really fresh going into the game which is great for them.

“We have got a fit, young and energetic team, we will be able to bring that again at the weekend, I’ve got no fears on that.

“We know it’s a really tough game and the beauty of Scottish football, when you have to go to Europe, this is our fourth away game.

“You need to be adaptable and have a good mentality for that, we know every game is going to be different and we need to find ways of winning and bringing speed in each game.”