Hibernian 2-3 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Livingston boss David Martindale: "Huge credit to the players. I think we really, really limited their two wide players, which to me, are their biggest threats in the game.

"We were nearly a 6-3-1 at one point. The boys all over the park were fantastic. They found solutions during the game and that's huge testament to the players.

"If we'd been sitting here with no points, I probably wouldn't have been that downbeat about it because it probably would have been a bit expected. I'm really proud."

On Joel Nouble: "I thought the big man was fantastic today. He's been nursing a calf knock. I didn't think he'd last 60 minutes today. There's nothing on him [in terms of transfer news]."