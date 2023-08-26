West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse to BBC Match of the Day: "A lot of effort went into the game plan, you have to respect Brighton. We executed our game plan perfectly today.

"We denied Brighton space and were compact and clinical today. Mentally, is the challenge when you haven't got the ball. We had the composure to make the most of our chances when we had them. Many players stood out for us today and gave us a boost."

On settling in at West Ham: "It's been fantastic, I can't speak highly enough of the fans and the people that have helped me settle in as quickly as possible. When that is taken care of, you can just perform on the pitch."