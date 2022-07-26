What impact is the cost of living having on Scottish football?

As far as football finance expert Kieran Maguire is concerned, Scottish sides should be "secure in the short-term future".

Maguire, author of The Price of Football, believes this is down to the cautious spending of clubs throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will see an impact in terms of club budgets," he says. "But one thing I have some comfort in is the fact Scottish clubs cut their cloth accordingly. They didn't overstretch themselves during the pandemic.

"You'll see caution when it comes to buying players, and if players and their representatives are going to try extract additional money in the form of higher wages, they're going to come up against a lot of resistance."

