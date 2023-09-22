Hibs v St Johnstone: Team news

Hibs attackers Elie Youan and Christian Doidge are expected to be fit after going off injured at Kilmarnock last weekend, but Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Dylan Levitt (ankle), Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all set to remain sidelined.

St Johnstone could include Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler for the first time if his work permit process is completed in time.

Drey Wright returns after a calf injury but Nicky Clark (ankle), DJ Jaiyesimi (hamstring), Ali Crawford (calf), Ross Sinclair (broken arm) and Callum Booth (back) are all set to remain sidelined.