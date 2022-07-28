Brentford Community Stadium gets new name

The Brentford Community Stadium has been rebranded with immediate effect.

The club have announced a 10-year stadium naming rights partnership with Grey Technology Limited (Gtech), meaning the ground will now be named the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chief executive Jon Varney said: "Securing a naming rights deal for the new stadium is something that we have been working on for some time.

"This investment will support our long-term plans to thrive in the Premier League.

"We need to continually invest into the stadium. We have recently created safe standing areas in both the home and away ends and this deal will help us explore further opportunities to enhance the matchday experience, the facilities and technology inside the stadium."

