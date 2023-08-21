The Telegraph's Jim White says Dani Olmo could be a decent replacement for Manchester City while Kevin De Bruyne is out injured, but he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast "the problem is" he doesn't want to leave RB Leipzig: "Manchester City are missing that partnership with Haaland and De Bruyne which brought so many goals last season and they are hoping Olmo can do that. He can also score goals.

"It’s proof that Pep Guardiola does not mess about. City have got this incredible production line of young players coming through and others might say put them in while De Bruyne is out injured, but Guardiola isn’t going to risk that and wants to bring in someone good.

"The problem is, Dani doesn’t want to leave RB Leipzig."

