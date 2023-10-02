Former striker Jermaine Beckford says it is "good for the league" if Erling Haaland's goalscoring slows down slightly.

Despite scoring eight goals in seven Premier League games this season, the Norwegian did not find the net in Saturday's defeat to Wolves.

"It's good for the league because if you have an absolute hitman up top in Erling Haaland who isn't firing on all cylinders all the time it gives everybody else half a yard to gather their thoughts and use that to their benefit," Beckford told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's not bothered about getting involved in the game, he's not trying to play football with you, that's not where he's happy. He's happy in the 18-yard box causing all kinds of mischief, being an out-and-out goal threat.

"At the moment something's just not quite clicking properly for him. There's no doubt creeping in but I can see a little bit of frustration ever so slightly rearing it's ugly head in the way he's playing."

