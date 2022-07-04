Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

News of Christian Eriksen agreeing a deal in principle to join Manchester United caps an incredible return for the Denmark international, just a year since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game for his country at the European Championship.

It's also a timely piece of good news for the Old Trafford club, with Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the first day of pre-season training.

Everything good Tottenham did went through Eriksen during his spell in north London - and he was the catalyst for Brentford to secure their Premier League place for a second campaign last season.

That kind of composure and ability on the ball is sure to attract someone like Erik ten Hag, but how you fit Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in the same team isn't clear at this stage.

One of them may find themselves playing on Thursday nights more than they would like next season.