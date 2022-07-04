James Tarkowski has come to Everton "to be successful" after signing a four-year deal at Goodison Park.

Tarkowski spent six years at Burnley and was a central part of a fine backline under Sean Dyche before last season's struggles.

He has made two appearances for England and the 29-year-old centre-back is ambitious to get the Toffees competing for trophies.

"I’m an ambitious person, I want to achieve, I want to win things and I’ve come here to be successful," he told the club's official website, external.

"Hopefully successful times are ahead and, with the talent we have in the squad, we can give the fans something they really enjoy."

Tarkowski praised the supporters for their influence in keeping Everton in the Premier League and wanted to reassure them of his talents.

"First and foremost, I’m a defender," he said. "That's something I’ve really worked on to become the best defender possible.

"I also feel like I’m a good football player. I can move the ball well, I can pass, I can attack the ball in the other box.

"I think the manager [Lampard] recognised my strengths and also saw my character and leadership skills."