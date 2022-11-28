W﻿e asked you for your thoughts on the appointment of Gary O'Neil as the permanent manager at Bournemouth.

H﻿ere's a snapshot of what you said:

P﻿eter: The best appointment the club could make. Gary O'Neil has done a remarkable job for Bournemouth since Scott Parker was dismissed. The results that he has achieved as temporary manager have been beyond expectations. I have followed the club for the last 70 years and just appreciate what has been achieved over the last 10 years.

Raymond: Very pleased. The team are really playing for Gary. Thank you Mr Parker for getting us promoted but Gary is the man to keep us up. The board have chosen the right man. Up the Cherries.

Iain: I think it's a good appointment and the right decision. The team plays well under Gary, they are more together and play some good quality football. They have had some bad VAR decisions that have cost points so they could be higher placed. I understand he is popular with the players and that is very important. Team morale is vital. Pleased with the decision.

C﻿harlie: Bournemouth should have given O’Neil the job until the end of this season. I’ll give him three months and we will end up wasting money trying to put this mistake right.