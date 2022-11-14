F﻿ormer Nottingham Forest defender Viv Anderson believes the World Cup break will benefit Steve Cooper's side.

D﻿espite just one defeat in their last five games, Anderson says the four weeks will allow Cooper to better integrate his players.

H﻿e told BBC Radio Nottingham: "Steve Cooper has had 20-odd players come through the door so he’ll be able to instil what he needs and what he wants from his players, the ones not involved [in the World Cup].

"It will be interesting for him to get them all together and say 'we’ve had the first part of the season, we’ve got the break now and this is what we want’. I think it’s going to benefit Forest.

"Before the season started I said they have to make the City Ground a fortress because going on your travels in the Premier League it is very difficult to win games. They can make this a really hard place to come because it’s intense and the crowd are on your back."

L﻿isten to the full interview on BBC Sounds