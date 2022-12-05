Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have £50m to spend in January but is not planning on signing a replacement for Gabriel Jesus after the Brazil striker, 25, was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a knee injury. (Football Insider), external

Jesus has flown back to London and will find out the extent of his injury following a consultation with Arsenal doctors on Monday, with some reports suggesting he will be out for three months. (Sun), external

