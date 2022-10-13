Robertson revels in triumphant homecoming

L﻿iverpool left-back Andy Robertson says he wasn't surprised by his side's huge win over Rangers because "when we play with that intensity a lot of teams can’t deal with us".

T﻿he Scotland captain made his comeback from injury off the bench as Rangers were crushed 7-1 in the Champions League, their heaviest-ever home defeat.

"﻿Massive result and puts us in a good place in the group," said Robertson. "The boys were magnificent after a bit of a ropey start and giving Rangers a goal of a lead.

"First half they were a bit braver - they gave us a lot more problems than they did last week and had more attackers on the pitch.

"When we control possession we’re a very hard team to play against and we showed our ruthless side. Every chance we got second half, we pretty much put it way."

R﻿obertson says the win helps to restore confidence before Sunday's seismic Premier League game at home to champions Manchester City.

“It’s a massive game and we need to try to get consistency back into our performance as that has been lacking this season," he added.

“The result here was very good but so was the performance and we have to keep that intensity going. City are flying this season – but at our best we know we can compete and cause problem to any team."