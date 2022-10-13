Frank on bouncing back, creating chances and Brighton
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Brightonon Friday.
Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:
The 5-1 defeat by Newcastle was "a freak game" and Frank said his side won't make the same mistakes again.
He expects his side to bounce back on Friday and said: "I will be very disappointed if we don’t come flying out."
On David Raya's errors against the Magpies, Frank said: "If you’re a keeper you get used to making a mistake or conceding – hopefully Luis Enrique is watching and David has a good game."
Frank said he would like to have seen his side create more chances in the last three games, but isn't too concerned as they were one of the league's top scorers prior to that.
Christian Norgaard and Pontus Jansson are both still ruled out with Achilles and hamstring injuries respectively.
On Brighton, Frank said new boss Roberto De Zerbi has inherited a good team and is a good signing for the Premier League.
He added: "Brighton have a challenging style but who the opponents are is irrelevant."