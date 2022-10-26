Chelsea could make a bid to sign Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, from Newcastle United, but the Magpies are hoping to fight off the interest by offering him a new club record contract. (Goal), external

The Blues are keen to begin contract talks with midfielder Mateo Kovacic after the World Cup, with his current deal having less than two years to run. (Evening Standard), external

Lille striker Jonathan David, 22, says he would "go for" the chance to play for a "massive club". The Canada forward has been linked with a possible move to Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United. (Mirror), external

Chelsea want Brighton's head of recruitment Paul Winstanley after bringing in technical directors Laurence Stewart from Monaco, Christopher Vivell, formerly of RB Leipzig, as well as ex-Southampton co-director of recruitment Joe Shields. (Guardian), external

