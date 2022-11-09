Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has dismissed suggestions his side are in the title race after Pep Guardiola described them as "contenders" last week.

T﻿he Magpies have moved up to third in the table and have only lost one game this season - to a 97th-minute winning goal at Anfield against Liverpool.

W﻿ilson though, is not entertaining such lofty ideas.

"﻿Relax, relax, relax," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "Obviously, we play to win and the league table is speaking for itself. We're doing alright at the moment and turning a few teams over but it's a long season."

With regards to Guardiola's comments and general noise in the media about their prospects, he simply said: "People are just trying to pass pressure onto others so it takes it off themselves. We focus on us and they'll focus on themselves."

C﻿o-host and West Ham striker Michail Antonio also backed Newcastle to maintain their form beyond the six-week pause for the World Cup.

"﻿This is the form you showed before the summer and you've just carried that on," he said. "I don't think the break will effect you. You could come back and still be flying."

