W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at St Mary's.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Southampton fans

W﻿ill: Our players put in a decent shift. Hopefully things are turning for the better and the squad are finally gelling. It was also good to demonstrate to top sides that we are not and never will be a rollover, easy three points.

N﻿ick: A much better performance with a great work ethic on view, especially during the second half. Five points from the past three games is something to build on. Arsenal are a very good side this season, and Saints matched them for long periods.

John: Thought the second half display showed great spirit and fight - Ralph certainly got things right. Let's hope we can kick on at Palace next weekend.

Arsenal fans

Graham: Four matches looking ragged, inconsistent and out of ideas. Becoming boring old Arsenal again. Arteta relying on youngsters and luck - particularly against Leeds. We won't stay top on the back of these performances, especially considering we haven't played Manchester City yet.

J﻿ames: Arteta gets it wrong again with his substitutions.

Jonathan: Arsenal came out with a bang in the first half, but definitely showed fatigue in the second. Unfortunately, all positives were overshadowed by embarrassing refereeing - booking Saka for being fouled and ignoring Jesus being fouled numerous times, including in the box! Shocking.