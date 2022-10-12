'We will take a good point' - Guardiola reaction
- Published
Pep Guardiola on shuffling his squad for the draw against Copenhagen and resting Erling Haaland: "We decided not to take the risk.
"I thought about energy levels. Many players didn't start because they are really exhausted with fatigue and some niggles."
On Sergio Gomez's sending off: "To play one hour like that is tough. The width of the pitch made it tough to control.
"We had a lot of possession and, in the last 10 minutes with Phil [Foden] coming on, I felt maybe we could break it, but the players gave absolutely everything.
"It's a good point and we will take it. I'm so satisfied."