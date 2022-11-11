Almiron wins player of the month award
- Published
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron has won the Premier League player of the month award for October.
The winger scored six goals in the Magpies' six games as they went unbeaten last month.
On why he thinks his form has transformed, Almiron said: "This season we started out almost with a clean slate. We started playing a lot more confidently, not just me but the whole team.
"The stuff he's [Eddie Howe] wanting us to do in training, what he’s showing us in training, we’ve improved as a result of all that. So that’s been a positive thing.
"I feel better in myself on the field. I felt more confident - I think that kind of goes together, which is why it’s happened."
Almiron won the public vote ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kevin de Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Erling Haaland, Kieran Trippier, Leandro Trossard and Granit Xhaka.