Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart disagrees with the decision to send off Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew in United's loss to St Johnstone.

"Mulgrew is impeding Hallberg - he lifts his leg and knows exactly what he's trying to do, but there's not a great deal of contact," he said on Sportscene.

"I don't think it's an obvious goalscoring opportunity, and I think a yellow card would have sufficed."