Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton expects Manchester City to comfortably beat Arsenal on Wednesday and thinks their previous experience in title races will see them through again this season.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Manchester City seem to be hitting their straps at exactly the right time in the season.

"They have players who will want to play in that game against Real Madrid. Look at the FA Cup game against Sheffield United - the likes of [Riyad] Mahrez, who has a point to prove. They have competition in midfield. They have players in virtually every position who are going to be scrapping and want to play in the biggest games of all.

"At this moment in time, I suspect Arsenal players will have doubts. They are going to the worst possible ground and Manchester City have that strut.

"They have been there, they’ve done it and I think they will actually win the game comfortably."

