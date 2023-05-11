Naismith hails 'fantastic' Robinson impact

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith has heaped praise on St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson before their meeting in Paisley on Saturday.

Naismith, who replaced Robbie Neilson at Tynecastle, is not taking anything for granted despite St Mirren's run of three losses in a row.

“St Mirren have consistently been in most games this season and they have done really well to get into the top six," he said.

“I know as a club it is something they have been pushing for in the last few seasons and have narrowly missed out. This time they have made it which is an achievement in itself.

“The manager has come in and done a fantastic job and they have a way of playing we need to guard against.

“And as much as the results haven’t been there for them in the last couple of games, they definitely have a threat going forward.”