St Johnstone v Livingston: Pick of the stats
- Published
St Johnstone are winless in each of their last six league matches on matchday 38 (D3 L3) since beating Aberdeen 1-0 on the final day of 2014-15.
Livingston won their final league match of last season 2-1 versus Dundee; they’ve never done so in consecutive Scottish top-flight seasons.
St Johnstone have lost all three of their league meetings with Livingston this season; only in 2001-02 versus Hearts have the Lions ever won four top-flight games against a side in one campaign.
Livingston have won three of their last five league visits to St Johnstone (D1 L1), and could win successive such trips for the first time in the top flight.