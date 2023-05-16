Never know what's next on United rollercoaster

Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox Podcast, external

We are now into the middle of May and I’d suggest that there is no need for any Dundee United supporters to be heading for Disneyland, Universal Studios, Alton Towers, or any other theme park this summer. Given that we have been on a 10 month rollercoaster ride already, I’d suggest a quiet, relaxing trip to a nondescript beach for my fellow Arabs, if they must get away this summer.

I myself have been through almost every emotion this season. The highs of beating AZ Alkmaar, the lows of being completely dismantled by AZ Alkmaar. Shipping nine at home to Celtic also stands out, for all the wrong reasons. Putting four goals past both Aberdeen and Killie at Tannadice. Being torn to shreds up in Dingwall. Stringing together three excellent wins in a row, to now appearing to throw it all away again. My beloved United are doing the Hokey Cokey with their top flight status, and it’s hard to take.

Look at Saturday past for example. We have our biggest home crowd of the season. Every Arab is up for the battle as the team that were bottom of the league came calling. This was a big game, with potentially massive repercussions. The team will definitely come flying out the traps in this one I thought. How could they not?

Just 38 seconds in, Ross County were a goal up. If I could have written a script for the worst possible start to that particular match, it would have been exactly the way it happened. Strangely though, we got to half time on level terms and, were arguably the better team.

The conversations at the half were mainly positive. As a United fan this season, I can’t say that I’ve had too many occasions feeling confident, but half time on Saturday was one of these rare moments. If I had only known!

The second half was a complete shambles. County were the better team. They wanted it more, fought for it more, scored more, and deserved their win. United’s defending was back to that of the Liam Fox era, in its worst days, and the defence resembled the Keystone Cops at times.

The side travel to Livingston this weekend. The fans are again getting ready to be strapped into the Tangerine and Black rollercoaster. It’s been that way all season, and somehow, that particular ride still remains on the tracks, but only just. Failure to make up ground on Killie and County this weekend could prove to be fatal for United and I can’t say that I am feeling very confident. But, it's football, and it's Dundee United in the year 2023. You just never can tell what you’re going to get.