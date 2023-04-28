Fulham manager Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Silva offered an injury update: "We believe Harry Wilson will be OK. Willian will be more difficult. We have a session tomorrow where we'll assess him."

On losing narrowly to City earlier this season: "You can use that game to analyse and show the players the positives. As you know, the way we lost the game was a bit harsh for us."

On securing safety mathematically: "It should be an amazing feeling for Fulham fans. To be out of that fight and to fight for different positions, everyone at this football club should be proud."

When asked about influencing the title race, Silva said: "It's not important to us. We look out for ourselves. We want to do it for ourselves and for our fans."

On facing Erling Halaand: "It's not just Haaland. If it's not Haaland it will be another one."

